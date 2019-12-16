Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Will Save Nigeria of $10bn - Minister

15 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Olawale

The Dangote Refinery would save the country of $10 billion spent on crude importation when it comes on stream, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Sunday

She also said the refinery would create thousands of jobs for Nigerians when it becomes operational.

The minister, who disclosed this when she was conducted round the ongoing Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Petrochemical complex, fertilizer plant and Subsea gas pipeline projects, said the government would continue to provide an enabling environment for local businesses to grow.

Ahmed said: "We are very confident that once Dangote refinery commences operation it will save us over $10 billion Nigeria spent on importing crude oil and also help to build local capacity and create jobs. The money we save will help to strengthen our macroeconomy and this will, in turn, encourage investors to come in.

The minister, who also inspected the ongoing Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonsoki Expressway project, however, assured the Dangote Group of the Federal Government support in ensuring the successful take-off of the project.

She added: "We are going to be providing some intervention in the area of duty and some tax waver which is available to every organization in that sector and part of my visit is to see the benefit of incentive we have been providing.

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said grow the company revenue from $4 billion to $30 billion and create massive employment opportunities for Nigerians when completed next year.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Company
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.