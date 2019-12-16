Nigeria Recovers From Nationwide Blackout

15 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Udeme Akpan

Nigeria's power supply has risen from 753 megawatts, MW, 2019 to 3,940MW, indicating almost full recovery from the recent blackout occasioned by the strike of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE.

The latest data obtained from the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, stated: "On December 14, 2019, average energy sent out was 3,940 MWH/Hour (up by 848.33 MWH/Hour from the previous day)."

A similar report had earlier stated: "On December 12 2019, average energy sent out was 753 MWH/Hour (down by 1,392.99 MWH/H ourfrom the previous day)."

