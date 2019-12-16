Zimbabwe: Lord Says I Shall One Day Rule Zimbabwe - Chamisa

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says the Lord Jesus Christ has spoken and assured him he shall one day rule Zimbabwe.

Chamisa told MDC supporters, relatives and friends of late Vimbai-Tsvangirai Java at the late Glen View South MP's memorial service in Harare Saturday that it was only a matter of time that the calling shall come to pass.

"The Lord has spoken to me lately that one day I will lead this country. I do not know when or how this will happen but he has spoken to me over this issue," said the Harare pastor and politician.

The opposition leader said he was not as power hungry as his rival and President Emmerson Mnangagwa who he accused of depending on witch doctors to remain in power.

Tsvangirai-Java died in June this year in a horrific Kwekwe car crash that also claimed the lives of two other MDC members on their way from a caucus meeting in Bulawayo.

Speaking about the late daughter of founding MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai, Chamisa said "Vimbai had a role to serve her nation".

"She was leading in all processes of worship. She was an exceptional girl. She served her family,' he said.

"I wanted to discourage her from joining Parliament but God had a reason for her to go there, the desire to serve.

"She was elected by the people to be in the MDC women's assembly."

Chamisa added, "Vimbai's whole life was an embodiment of the desire to serve since her early life, a person who was orderly. We are today celebrating the girl who showed the courage to serve. Do not worry as a family."

Her brother, Edwin Tsvangirai paid tribute to contributions she made both to family and the party.

He said seeing his sister in a bad condition following the road disaster brought a lot of pain to him and family.

"In hospital, I could not imagine seeing a normal Vimbai again by judging from her condition.

"I said to the Lord, 'Let your will be done'. Eventually when she passed on, we said to ourselves; it was in God's wise judgement to let her pass on. Not just physically, we know now in spirit, she lives in another dimension.

"You can only accept it as an emotional closure because that is reality," said Edwin Tsvangirai.

Her husband, Apostle Batsirai Java of the Tabernacle of Grace Church said he was now lonely after the death of his wife but urged family and church members not to worry more about him.

"I am fine. Do not worry about me but my only worry is when everyone else here returns home to your families... wives, girlfriends and so on, I have no one to turn to at home. I will be lonely," said Apostle Java.

Vimbai Java was the third family member to die in her immediate family in a space of a few years after her mother Susan Tsvangirai died in a crash in March 2009 while her father miraculously survived the accident but later succumbed to colon cancer in February 2018.

Her cousin Tafadzwa Mhundwa died on the spot in the same car crash that Vimbai had survived before her death a month later.