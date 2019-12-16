Uganda: Three Kidnapped Chilren Found Dead

Grief and shock on Sunday gripped residents of Kawanda B Village, Lwamata Town Council in Kiboga District after bodies of three girls who were kidnapped three days ago, were discovered.

The deceased are; Asiimwe Natukunda, 10; Nusula Nayebare, 7 and Sulaiti Mutesi, 4.

The minors who went missing on Thursday morning were kidnapped by people who later asked for a ransom of Shs500, 000 from their parents in order to release them.

The family swiftly mobilised the money and sent it to a telephone number 0708047543, which the kidnappers had written on a piece of paper they dropped at the victim's home.

A day later, the kidnappers again asked for an extra Shs1 million claiming that they had not received Shs500, 000 earlier sent to them.

When the family failed to raise the extra amount, the kidnappers killed the children.

"The kidnappers denied having received the money and asked for more. As we were still looking for the [extra] money, we landed on the bodies of the girls about 400 meters away from my house," Mr Hassan Barigye, the father of the deceased girls, said on Sunday.

He said the girls were left at home as other family members went to the garden.

"When we came back [from the garden], the children were missing. We only found a written note in the sitting room requesting for a ransom of Shs500,000 and a telephone number where to deposit the money, if we wanted the children back," Mr Barigye added.

He said that even though he reported the case of kidnap to police, he did not get any help as far as saving his daughters is concerned.

Mr Godfrey Ninsiima, the Kiboga District Police Commander declined to comment on the incident.

However, Ms Doreen Keita, the Kiboga Deputy Resident District Commissioner, said Police together with sister agencies are closing in on the suspects.

"It's unfortunate that those girls were killed, but our security team is working so hard to track the assailants down," she said on Sunday.

Mr Lawrence Byansi, a community liaison officer Kiboga District advised parents to stop leaving children alone at home without any mature person in their company.

Mr Anthony Kibuuka, the Lwamata Town Council chairperson, said they are working with Police to beef up security in the area to avert similar incidents as the festive season nears.