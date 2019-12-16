Malawi: Sobo Squash Comeback Excites Malawians

Malawians continue to express their joy over the return of leisure sweet drink, Sobo just a week after it hit shop shelves.

Zodiak staff with Sobo bottles

Most Malawians have taken up on social media, taking selfies with the drink in shops.

On Thursday, Zodiak Media executive director Gospel Kazako spoiled his staff with cartons of the drink after the media group awarded girls who did extremely well during the 2019 Malawi School Certificate of Education at a function in Dedza.

The product was pulled off the shop shelves after Malawi Bureau of Standards banned the use of a colourant known as tartrazine.

The ingredient was banned on grounds that it had not been following international standards and that it was a health hazard.