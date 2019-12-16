Malawi: Sobo Squash Comeback Excites Malawians

15 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawians continue to express their joy over the return of leisure sweet drink, Sobo just a week after it hit shop shelves.

Zodiak staff with Sobo bottles

Most Malawians have taken up on social media, taking selfies with the drink in shops.

On Thursday, Zodiak Media executive director Gospel Kazako spoiled his staff with cartons of the drink after the media group awarded girls who did extremely well during the 2019 Malawi School Certificate of Education at a function in Dedza.

The product was pulled off the shop shelves after Malawi Bureau of Standards banned the use of a colourant known as tartrazine.

The ingredient was banned on grounds that it had not been following international standards and that it was a health hazard.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.