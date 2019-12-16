Malawi: Judiciary Blows Up K240m On Malawi Presidential Election Case

15 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Judiciary says it has so far spent K240 million hearing the landmark presidential election case and says the budget is likely to go up.

Patemba: Budget is likely to go up

Registrar for the High Court and Supreme Court Agnes Patemba conceded this was not the money the judiciary budgeted for, saying it is way up.

"We budgeted for less because we did not know the nature of this case and how much it would cost.

"We therefore keep on asking the Treasury for more funding and the budget is likely to go up because the case is not yet concluded," she said.

She said the budget will further balloon should the case go to the Supreme Court for appeal after the Constitutional Court verdict most likely early next year.

Patemba said the judiciary has learnt a lot out of the case which include the need to train interpreters.

