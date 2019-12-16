Malawi: Hrdc Says Inviting to Malawi UN Envoy On Human Rights

15 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it is inviting United Nations special rapporteur on human rights to inspect the country's situation.

HRDC Northern Region Chapter chairperson Happy Mhango

This comes at a time when some quarters are expressing worry over delays by the government to investigate rapes of women and girls at Nsundwe in Lilongwe by the police.

HRDC northern region chairperson Happy Mhango said the organization has started the process of inviting the special UN envoy.

He said the UN needed to chronicle the human rights abuses in the country.

The UN special rapporteur on human rights is an independent human rights council which examines a country's human rights situation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.