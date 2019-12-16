Malawi: High Court Cautions Murder Suspect Chanthunya Over Frequent Lawyers Drop

15 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The High Court hearing murder case of Misonzi Chanthunya have cautioned the suspect over his frequent dropping of lawyers thereby stalling the case.

Misozi Charles Chanthunya, accused of murdering a pregnant Zimbabwean girlfriend

During the hearing on Friday, Judge Ruth Chinangwa said Chanthunya needed to seek the services of state lawyers from the Legal Aid department because the suspect cannot keep private lawyers as they kept on terminating their contracts with him.

This was said after Chanthunya's latest lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta said he no longer represented him because the court had refused to grant him four weeks to go through the case file.

Chinangwa said it would allow Chanthunya to hire a private lawyer if he shows commitment to following court orders and have stable contracts with private lawyers.

Chanthunya has since engaged Newton Ndazizira, a lawyer from the Legal Aid Bureau in Zomba.

The case has since been adjourned to January 27, 2020.

Chanthunya, who is on court bail, was arrested by Interpol in South Africa in 2012 after spending two years as a fugitive following the murder of his Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

