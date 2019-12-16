Angola: Girabola2019/20 - Petro Rise to First Position, Subject to Condition

15 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda beat Recreativo do Libolo 3-0 on Saturday and rose to the first position in the National Championship (Girabola)2019/20's standings, with 31 points.

Tony scored in the 26th minute, 51'and 69 ', in a 13 round match, played at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium.

Petro's rise in the standings is subject to condition of Sunday match

between 1º de Agosto, then leader with 30 points, and Académica do Lobito, also at 11 Novembro stadium in Luanda.

The two games had been postponed due to the participation of the 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda in the African Champions Clubs League.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

