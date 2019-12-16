Uganda: Cabinet Reshuffle - Ministers Who Survived Museveni's Axe

Ugandans having waited and anticipated for long, President Museveni last evening finally made a reshuffle in his cabinet of over 70 ministers.

The reshuffle saw a total of seven minsters dropped off the cabinet list and some new entrants in the cabinet.

Among those that were axed is Monica Ntege Azuba, who is now former minister of works and transport. She was very instrumental in the recent revival of the Uganda Airlines which has since started its operation with four bombardier C900 aircraft.

The airline was revived this year after its collapse 20 years ago. This was seen by many as an achievement for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government. Ms Azuba had at least been perceived as one of the hardest working ministers but alas, she was dropped in the reshuffle.

The others who were dropped include; Ms Aidah Nantaba, who was State Minister for Information Communication and Technology (ICT), Ms Janat Mukwaya, who was heading the Gender, Labour and Social Development docket, Ms Irene Muloni formerly Minister of Energy and Minerals, Mr Charles Bakkabulindi, who was Minister of State for Sports and Mr Alex Onzima who was Minister of State in the office of the Vice President.

Several ministers have survived the Commander-in-Chief's axe as they have maintained their positions while others have been moved to different dockets. Below is the list;

Mr Frank Tumwebaze has been moved from ICT and is now the Minister of Gender Labour and Social Development.

Ms Beti Namisango Kamya and Ms Betty Amongi have simply swapped positions each heading the other's former docket. Ms Amongi is now the Minister for Kampala while Ms Kamya is now the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban development.

Gen Katumba Wamala is the now the Minister of Works and Transport, he was formerly the State Minister in the same ministry. He replaces Monica Azuba.

Maj Gen Kahinda Otafire has been moved from the Ministry of Justice and constitutional Affairs, he is now the Minister of East African Affairs.

Ms Mary Kitutu is now the Minister of Energy and Mineral development, she was formerly Minister of State for Water and Environment.

Mr Tom Butime is now the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities, he was formerly minister for Local Government.

Mr Emphraim Kamuntu is now the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, he was formerly the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities.

Mr Christopher Kibazanga is now the Minister of State for Veteran Affairs, he has been moved from the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries where he was the state minister.

Ms Sarah Opendi has been moved from the Health Ministry where she was the State Minister for Primary Health Care, she is now the Minister of State for Minerals.

Ms Joy Kabatsi is now Minister of State for Transport, she was formerly minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

Dr Joyce Moriku is now the Minister of State for Primary Health Care, she was formerly Minister of State for Health (general duties).

Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana is now the State Minister of Labour, he was formerly the Deputy Attorney General.

Mr Aggrey Bagire is now Minister of State for Agriculture. He was formerly Minister of State for Works and Transport (transport).

Lt. Col. Rtd Bright Rwamirama is now the State Minister for Agriculture, he was formerly Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs.