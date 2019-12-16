Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Farmers to Make Use of Recent Rains

Maputo — Chibuto (Mozambique), 15 Dec (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has encouraged the residents of Chibuto district in the southern province of Gaza, to take maximum advantage of the rain that has been falling in recent days.

Nyusi visited Chibuto last week, mainly to inaugurate the new water supply system for Chibuto town. He travelled to Chibuto by road, and said he was pleased to see that the landscape was green, with extensive areas of cultivated land, where food crops are growing.

Much of southern Mozambique is semi-arid, and in recent years rainfall has been lower than usual in Gaza, Inhambane and Maputo provinces.

"I felt that production is responding well", said Nyusi. "Here (in the Limpopo Valley) the maize is germinating and growing".

The recent rain is also a blessing for livestock farmers. Vast areas of pasture were now available for cattle and goats, who would no longer need to be led or long distances to find food. Small lakes and tributaries of the Limpopo now had plenty of water, from which the livestock could drink.

"Let us not forget that our main activity is agricultural and livestock production", urged the President.

The severe drought in Gaza has left many thousands of people in a situation of food insecurity, and dependent on humanitarian aid. The recent rains, however, could change this picture, and open prospects for a good 2019-2020 harvest.