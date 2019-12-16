Tunisia: Hungary Offers 200 Scholarships for Tunisian Students

Tunis/Tunisia — The Hungarian government is offering for the academic year 2020-2021, 200 scholarships for Tunisian students to pursue their higher education in Hungary in the fields of engineering sciences, agricultural sciences, natural sciences, economics and computer science, at the Bachelor, Master and Doctorate levels, said the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry on its official page.

The Ministry indicates that the award of these scholarships is part of the cooperation programme in the field of higher education and scientific research between the Republic of Tunisia and Hungary for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The scholarship program offers recipients several advantages such as waiver of tuition fees, a monthly allowance, university housing or a contribution to accommodation costs for the entire duration of the scholarship period, as well as medical insurance.

The deadline for applications is January 15, 2020.