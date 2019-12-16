Sudan: Cabinet Holds Extraordinary Meeting On 2020 Budget

12 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers held Thursday evening extraordinary meeting which was chaired by Dr Abdallah Hamdouk, the Prime Minister and devoted for deliberation over the 2020 budget whose main features were presented by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr Ibrahim Al-Badawi who said the budget is guided by slogans of the glorious December revolution -freedom, peace, justice and revolution is the option of the people-.

The Council of Minister, for its part, focused during the discussions on necessity of increasing allocations for service sectors of health, education and environment.

The 2020 budget is being threatened by the pending hazards in the economy, heritages of the defunct regime represented in youth unemployment , rising cost of living , poor serv ices high cost of subsidized commodities , financial imbalance , uncontrollable inflation , deterioration of exchange of rate , structural deficit in the balance of trade and foreign debts.

The Council affirmed importance of the 2020 budget as it determines the fate of the country's political and economic future and called for popular mobilization for supporting the budget and its political incubator - Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC) and the constructive partnership between components of the transitional power and the peace scheme with the Sudanese armed struggle movements.

The 2020 budget was based on a social contract aims to promote peace , institutional reform , the macro economy , gradual move from subsidy to empowerment of the citizen and achievement of growth rate between 3-4%.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.