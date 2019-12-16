Sudan: Cabinet Holds Extraordinary Meeting On 2020 Budget

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers held Thursday evening extraordinary meeting which was chaired by Dr Abdallah Hamdouk, the Prime Minister and devoted for deliberation over the 2020 budget whose main features were presented by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr Ibrahim Al-Badawi who said the budget is guided by slogans of the glorious December revolution -freedom, peace, justice and revolution is the option of the people-.

The Council of Minister, for its part, focused during the discussions on necessity of increasing allocations for service sectors of health, education and environment.

The 2020 budget is being threatened by the pending hazards in the economy, heritages of the defunct regime represented in youth unemployment , rising cost of living , poor serv ices high cost of subsidized commodities , financial imbalance , uncontrollable inflation , deterioration of exchange of rate , structural deficit in the balance of trade and foreign debts.

The Council affirmed importance of the 2020 budget as it determines the fate of the country's political and economic future and called for popular mobilization for supporting the budget and its political incubator - Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC) and the constructive partnership between components of the transitional power and the peace scheme with the Sudanese armed struggle movements.

The 2020 budget was based on a social contract aims to promote peace , institutional reform , the macro economy , gradual move from subsidy to empowerment of the citizen and achievement of growth rate between 3-4%.