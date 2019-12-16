Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Italy, US and Germany contributed 35,257 Euros, 1,900 Dollars and 30 thousand Nakfa in support of families of martyrs.

According to report from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Eritrean community members in the Italian cities of Milano, Bologna, Parma, Verona, Roma, Firenze, Napoli, Catania, Bari and Pisa contributed 41,957 Euros in support of families of martyrs and St. Gabriel Church in Portland Oregon, US, contributed 1,900 Dollars towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

Likewise, Eritrean community members in Esslingen, Germany, contributed 3.300 Euros in support of 10 families of martyrs in addition to the pledged they previously made to support 13 families of martyrs for two years, Eritrean community members in Germany contributed 30 thousand Nakfa in support of 3 families of martyrs in addition to the responsibility they previously assumed to support 13 families of martyrs.