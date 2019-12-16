Malawi: Put Malawi First, Accept Poll Case Ruling - - UN

15 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

UN Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres has stressed the need to accept the verdict of the five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court in a case where two petitioners want presidential poll results in the May 21 Tripartite Elections nullified over alleged irregularities.

UN Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torre hailed PAC for bringing leaders together and also promoting peace

Jose Torres said as the country awaits the Court decision on the elections case, Malawians should learn to respect the rule of law and stressed on the need to have peaceful settlement of disputes.

She was speaking during the national peace prayers organised by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) in Lilongwe on Sartuday.

"People have to respect the Judiciary, to show tolerance whether political or religious for views different from their own, to show compassion for fellow citizens - and to put Malawi first," the UN diplomat said.

She said Malawi is living in a critical time in its history, as a young nation and even a younger democracy the present times have opened important questions on how to achieve an inclusive society governed by peace and justice.

Jose Torres quoted the 1994 Constitution of Malawi (as amended in 2017) that states advocates clearly in 13(l) for "Peaceful Settlement of Dispute",adding that Malawians are called upon "To strive to adopt mechanisms by which differences are settled through negotiation, good offices, mediation, conciliation and arbitration".

She said the future calls upon the leaders to be united in prayer and to remain united to honour the principles of peaceful coexistence embraced in the Malawi Constitution.

The prayers were part of an ongoing peace-building initiative.

Speeches and sermons in a packed Bingu Convention Centre centred around appealing to the citizenry to uphold the rule of law and promote peace and co-existence as the country awaits the court ruling.

The five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo is expected to deliver its ruling early 2020.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.