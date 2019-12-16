Gambia: The Story On Nigerians Caught With Children in Busumbala, West Coast Region Is False

Note: This is a Developing Story and will be updated later

Farato Police Station, The Gambia--In the wake of a story alleging that some Nigerians are apprehended in Busumbala, West Coast Region, attempting to traffic children, please be informed that the entire story is patently false.

Instead, earlier this evening two Gambian brothers with their seven children all under 10, were literally ambushed by a mob of vigilante in Busumbala falsely accusing them of being Nigerian children smugglers.

Unfortunately, one of the men is vocally handicapped (dumb) and could not explain his relationship with the children. His brother, who was nervous, frantically tried to explain to the mob that this was a family headed to Fajikjida after a trip to the provinces to no avail. The Busumbala mob finally seized the men and subjected them to the most harrowing barbarity ever imaginable. The duo has since been hospitalized at Kanifing Regional and Brikama Hospitals with severe juries to their heads while their children reunited with their mothers, are at Brikama Police Station with social workers comforting them as police unearth this mystery story.

According to police at Farato where the duo and children were first rescued , the mob also seized the family's C-Class Mercedes Benz, popped the engine-hood and then set the car ablaze. When the firefighters came to the scene, the mob threatened to fight them as the incinerated vehicle was in flames.

Singed,

Ebrima G Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson