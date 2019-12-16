Gambia: Hoyantan Facing Biggest Test of His Career On Sunday

Hoyantan will on Sunday face the biggest bout in his career up against Senegal's Baye Mandione.

Billed for the Independence Stadium and being staged by Senegalese rising fight promoter Jamaican, the two wrestlers have been speaking tough in the lead up to weekend's bout.

Baye Mandioye of club Thiaroye in a previous interview provocatively suggested he should be given Gambia's top wrestling prize if he goes on to emerge victorious on D-day.

Hoyantan, responded saying his crown which he snatched off the grasp of Leket Bu Barra, is not on the line as his opponent claims.

'I am not fighting over Gambia's King of arena crown with Baye Mandione. This is an individual fight. If I heard no confidence, I definitely wouldn't have bothered signing the deal that now bonds us to a fight. The confidence I have is reason for my decision to battle Baye Mandione, and after him, I will still take a better wrestler than him,' he said in a latest interview.

The duo have been scheduled to cross daggers initially September this year but a setback on the part of the promoter prompted stretch of the fight to next month but on the agreed condition both wrestlers will be beefed up with an additional D20,000 to make up for the delay.

Hoyantan hopes to use this clash as springboard to get noticed in the Senegalese arena.