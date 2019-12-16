Somalia/Burundi: Somalia Hits Burundi to Keep CECAFA Hopes Alive

Somalia beat Burundi by a solitary goal to keep their CECAFA Senior Challenge dream alive.

Omar Abdulahi Mohammed was on target for Somalia who thus kept alive their hopes of qualifying from Group A to seal a semi-final slot at the regional tournament.

Burundi had previously lost to Eritrea, Uganda and Djibouti, and were hoping to at least get a point as a consolation with their elimination confirmed before Friday's fixture.

Earlier on in the same stadium, Eritrea beat neighbours Djibouti 3-0, to inch closer to qualifying for the semifinals. The Haile Efraim coached side will only need a draw in their Sunday match against Somalia to seal the last four berth.

It is not mathematically done for Djibouti, but will have to beat hosts Uganda on Sunday and hope Eritrea loses to Somalia, as the hunt for the last Group A semifinal ticket continues.

Pathetic Finish

Somalia were impressive in knocking the ball around from the start, but were characteristically pathetic in finishing at least from the early spell opportunities created.

Issa Nsabimana shot slightly over the bar, the fisrt of Burundi's attempt in the 10th minute.

Hassan Abdinur Gesey's shot was deflected for a corner, just after missing again from a close range.

Said Aweys Ali had to tip the ball out for a corner to keep Somalia in the game, denying Raoul Vyamungo who has found space in the centre after dislodging Omar Sharif Kale.

Five minutes to the break, Abdulahi Mohammed unloked Burundi, making an aerial 180 degrees turn to connect powerfully past an nticipating Onesime Rukondo.