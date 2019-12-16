Liberia: President Weah Extends Third Regular Session of the 54th National Legislature

13 December 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has issued a Proclamation for the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia to extend its Special Session for a period of one (1) week beginning December 11, 2019 thru the December 18, 2019.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Proclamation is in concurrence with Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia which provides that the President shall, on the President's own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by proclamation extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date of adjournment or call a special or extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

In accordance with the aforementioned Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic, a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House was laid before the President on December 9, 2019, for the extension in Special Session of the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia for a period of one (1) week commencing, December 11, 2019 to December 18, 2019, to allow the Legislature the opportunity to discuss and act on several Legislations and urgent business of national concern, including the economy and the financial crisis facing the nation.

Article 32 (b) of the Liberian Constitution further requires that when the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, the proclamation shall be issued not later than forty-eight hours after the receipt of the certificate by the President.

The President had earlier called a Special Session of the 54th Legislature to convene for a period of one (1) working week; beginning December 3,2019 to December 10,2019 to discuss and act upon vital of national emergency and concern.

The Second Regular Session of the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia adjourned sine die on the 31st day of August 2019.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President's Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.