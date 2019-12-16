Liberia: President Weah Extends Third Regular Session of the 54th National Legislature

President George Manneh Weah has issued a Proclamation for the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia to extend its Special Session for a period of one (1) week beginning December 11, 2019 thru the December 18, 2019.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Proclamation is in concurrence with Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia which provides that the President shall, on the President's own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by proclamation extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date of adjournment or call a special or extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

In accordance with the aforementioned Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic, a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House was laid before the President on December 9, 2019, for the extension in Special Session of the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia for a period of one (1) week commencing, December 11, 2019 to December 18, 2019, to allow the Legislature the opportunity to discuss and act on several Legislations and urgent business of national concern, including the economy and the financial crisis facing the nation.

Article 32 (b) of the Liberian Constitution further requires that when the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, the proclamation shall be issued not later than forty-eight hours after the receipt of the certificate by the President.

The President had earlier called a Special Session of the 54th Legislature to convene for a period of one (1) working week; beginning December 3,2019 to December 10,2019 to discuss and act upon vital of national emergency and concern.

The Second Regular Session of the 54th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia adjourned sine die on the 31st day of August 2019.