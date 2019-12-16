Liberia: Use Your Skills to Create Jobs

13 December 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Weah tells UL graduates

President George M. Weah has told over 3800 new graduates of the state run University of Liberia to use their newly acquired skills to create jobs rather than being seeking them.

Speaking as a visitor to the university on Wednesday December 11, during its centennial graduation exercise, President Weah caution graduates not to depend on the job market.

"You must therefore come into the world, using these skills, not as job seekers, but as job creators. You must deploy these skills as entrepreneurs, and innovators," Mr. Weah said, adding "... you must not depend on a job market, that in practical terms can never absorb all of you."

About a total of 3600 students, the largest in a single ceremony graduated from the University of Liberia on Wednesday. The number includes over 3000 undergraduates, the rest from the Graduate and Professional Studies.

President Weah told the students that they have "fought a good fight," and it was a very long and hard race to the finish line.

"But this ending is not an end in itself. Rather, this ending provides the opportunity for a new beginning. We have learned today that you are the largest graduating class in the 100-year history of this Institution. The world awaits you, in your numbers," he said.

He said it was now time for the graduates to apply the complex skills intellectual agility, creativity, and acquired a capacity for innovation.

To the graduating students of the Graduate School and Professional Studies president Weah said "... you must not depend on a job market, that in practical terms can never absorb all of you. Rather, you must seek to create opportunities in the space of your chosen specializations, to carve out a niche for yourself, where you can not only become self-employed, but where you will eventually create employment for others, who have not been as fortunate as yourself in acquiring these skill-sets.."

President Weah earlier renewed his government's support to the state run university saying "I strongly believe that education is the key that can unlock the full potential of a nation and its people. It is a force that can change our common destiny for the better, and propel a country to progress and prosperity."

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Labour
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President's Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.