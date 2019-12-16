Liberia: Nagbe Wants Special Group to Support NIR

The Executive Director of the National Identification Registry (NIR), Mr. Tiah Nagbe has proposed a Special Support Group (SSG) that will assist in strengthening the national registry.

Mr. Nagbe wants the SSG comprises of Liberia's Development Partners interested in supporting the National Registry in its upgrade and upscale project. He made specific reference to Development Partners with focus on capacity building or ID technology in particular.

Director Nagbe made the proposal at a one-day High-Level Meeting with Liberia's Development Partners held on December 10, 2019 at the head office of the National Identification Registry. The meeting was attended by representatives from several international donors including the United Nations Development Program office in Liberia.

The one-day meeting was intended to update the Development Partners on progress made so far in the development of the country's biometric system and the role the national registry wants the partners to play in maximizing its potential.

The Executive Director shared with the Development Partners the need to upgrade and upscale the national registry, believing that this will "increase coverage ratio in order to serve multiple users and reduce need for multiple biometric systems in Liberia."

According to Mr. Nagbe, upscaling the system would "expand the biometric mode beyond fingerprint to include facial recognition and upgrade the legal and regulatory framework of the Liberian identity space to address data protection, privacy and other issues."

The Executive Director of the NIR also spoke on the benefits a unique biometric system brings to both the public and private sectors including the cleaning of salary payrolls, social benefits schemes, national health insurance, voter registration, census, land registration, SIM cards, Know Your Costumers (KYC) for banking and credit bureaus.