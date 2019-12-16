Liberia: Cllr. Brumskine Lies in State

Former President Pro-Tempore of the Liberia Senate and ex-political leader of the opposition Liberty Party Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, who died recently in the United States after protected ailment, has been in state at the Rotunda of the Capitol in Monrovia.

Current Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie, welcoming officials, family members, friends and sympathizers at the solemn occasion Wednesday, recalled that several of their colleagues from the Capitol were ill and sought medical attention aboard, including the late Senators Geraldine Doe-Sheriff and Edward B. Dagoseh, amongst others but they still didn't make it.Sen. Chie stresses a need to improve the health sector of Liberia in order to prove adequate health care services to the citizenry.

According to him, the late Cllr. Brumskine during his days at the Capitol in the late 90s advocated for many improvements, including Article 29 that calls for two chambers, a point which he observes, was intended to give recognition to the office of the Pro-Tempore.

Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor eulogizes that the late Brumskine was a true champion, an executive member of the National Patriotic Party and founder of the Liberty Party as well as a true son of Grand Bassa, and a man of the people.

She says though the late Senator had some set back in the fulfillment of some of his dreams, he always wore a smile in public, noting those setbacks which could had made him broken down, he stood tall and continued to be a voice in the nation up to his home-going.

Paying tribute on behalf of the Liberian Senate, Senator Cllr. Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County describes the deceased as a personal friend, who fought for the betterment of Liberia. He furthers that he (Sherman) was defeated by Cllr. Brumskine on a case of making American citizens to practice law in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sherman adds that his fallen colleague maintained that the profession should be practice by Liberians only, and that is what Liberia is living on up to till now.

Cllr. Sherman continues the deceased volunteer his professional services to teach law at the Louise Arthur Grimes School of Law of the University of Liberia, where he mentored and taught so many good lawyers.

The Chair of the Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus, Representative Thomas A. Goshua, II says Brumskine served as father for many people and a role model for most people in Grand Bassa County, saying that he was not just father for Liberty Party only but for everyone.

The late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine was Senator for Grand Bassa County from 1997 to 1999 under the presidency of Charles Ghankay Taylor, but fell out with Mr. Taylor and subsequently resigned fled the country. He returned to Liberia 2003 after Taylor had relinquished power forcibly and went in exile.