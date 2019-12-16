South Africa: Three Blitzboks Crack Nod for Cape Town Dream Team

Cape Town — Three Blitzboks have cracked the nod for the Cape Town Sevens Dream Team.

The Springbok Sevens side lost 7-5 to New Zealand in the Cup final but there was some consolation for JC Pretorius , Rosko Specman and Ruhan Nel whose efforts were recognised by organisers.

The Blitzboks were without Nel in the final as the midfielder picked up a hand injury in their 21-14 semi-final win against France.

But it was enough for him to earn Dream Team honours as he finished as South Africa's top try-scorer at this weekend's event, crossing the whitewash five times.

The rest of the Dream Team comprises Kenya's Alvin Otieno , New Zealand's Scott Curry , Ireland's Jordan Conroy and France's Jean-Pascal Barraque .

The @HSBC_Sport Dream Team for the men's competition at the #CapeTown7s #HSBC7s Who would have made your seven? pic.twitter.com/cjCeTCz5WC

-- World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 15, 2019The Blitzboks, who beat the All Blacks Sevens 15-0 in the Dubai final last weekend, are now level at the top of the standings with the Kiwis on 41 points apiece.

STANDINGS ??Women's #HSBC7s after 3 of 8 rounds??Men's standings after 2 of 10 rounds #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/rmJolUUEhy

-- World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 15, 2019

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24