Algeria: China Congratulates President-Elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune

15 December 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

China congratulated President-elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune after his victory in the presidential election held on 12 December 2019 and expressed willingness to work with Algeria "to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership."

"China offers congratulations to Abdelmadjid Tebboune after the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) announced that he was elected President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria," said the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that "a successful presidential election is for great importance to recover stability and boost Algeria's development."

"The Chinese and Algerian are bound by a very deep longstanding friendship. China always supports Algeria in its quest for a development path adapted to its situation. We are ready to work together with Algeria to further boost the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership," said the same official.

