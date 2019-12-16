Algeria: Presidential Election, Valuable Achievement Leading Up to New Era

Batna (Algeria) — The minister of Communication, spokesman of the Government and acting minister of Culture, Hassane Rabehi, said Sunday the presidential election of December 12th was a "valuable achievement that will pave the way for a new era based on real democracy and the construction of the rule of law."

The Algerian people "have exerted their right to vote, in all parts of the country, with a strong belief and big hope in the future, showing the entire world that the love of the country is in their genes," Rabehi said.

The Algerians "have always been distinguished by their positions of brave people standing in the way of predators and thwarting the schemes of plotters and people full of hatred."