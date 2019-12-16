Liberia: President Weah Says Government Is Prepared for Continued World Bank Partnership

His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah on Sunday, December 15, 2019 chaired the first-ever Cabinet and World Bank Group's interactive meeting and underscored his administration's full preparedness to forge continued win-win partnership with all international stakeholders.

The meeting which was held at the Jamaica Resort along the Roberts International Airport Highway under the theme, "Maximizing World Bank Support to Liberia", was focused on the World Bank's profile in Liberia.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Weah reiterated Liberia's preparedness to work with World Bank and all international partners and investors, adding, "My government is here and ready to work with you. This meeting is intended to identify gaps and set the pace for genuine and enhanced framework."

The President promised his administration's unwavering commitment to ensuring the full implementation of any World Bank project in Liberia. He called on the World Bank to support the development agenda of Liberia most especially projects that are transformative with direct positive impact on the lives of the ordinary people.

The Liberian leader stressed the need for specific focus on agriculture, roads, education, energy and health projects as the centerpiece of his administration drive to lift Liberians out of poverty.

Also making an opening remark was Mr. Pierre Laporte, World Bank's Country Director, who commended President Weah for hosting such a meeting. He pledged the World Bank's continuous support to Liberia.

For his part, the World Bank's Country Manager, Khwima Nthara, drilled the gathering on how the World Bank works, including allocating resources to countries, identifying projects, and approving processes and implementation arrangements.

Both the Government of Liberia and World Bank authorities fashioned a new roadmap on cooperation and coordination in handling future projects and official engagement between them.