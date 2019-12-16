Liberia: President Weah Says Government Is Prepared for Continued World Bank Partnership

15 December 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah on Sunday, December 15, 2019 chaired the first-ever Cabinet and World Bank Group's interactive meeting and underscored his administration's full preparedness to forge continued win-win partnership with all international stakeholders.

The meeting which was held at the Jamaica Resort along the Roberts International Airport Highway under the theme, "Maximizing World Bank Support to Liberia", was focused on the World Bank's profile in Liberia.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Weah reiterated Liberia's preparedness to work with World Bank and all international partners and investors, adding, "My government is here and ready to work with you. This meeting is intended to identify gaps and set the pace for genuine and enhanced framework."

The President promised his administration's unwavering commitment to ensuring the full implementation of any World Bank project in Liberia. He called on the World Bank to support the development agenda of Liberia most especially projects that are transformative with direct positive impact on the lives of the ordinary people.

The Liberian leader stressed the need for specific focus on agriculture, roads, education, energy and health projects as the centerpiece of his administration drive to lift Liberians out of poverty.

Also making an opening remark was Mr. Pierre Laporte, World Bank's Country Director, who commended President Weah for hosting such a meeting. He pledged the World Bank's continuous support to Liberia.

For his part, the World Bank's Country Manager, Khwima Nthara, drilled the gathering on how the World Bank works, including allocating resources to countries, identifying projects, and approving processes and implementation arrangements.

Both the Government of Liberia and World Bank authorities fashioned a new roadmap on cooperation and coordination in handling future projects and official engagement between them.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
External Relations
Banking
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President's Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.