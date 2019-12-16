Botswana: All Systems Go for Kgatleng Spectacular

Mochudi — It is all systems go for the 4th Kgatleng Annual Festive Spectacular (KAFS) football tournament that is set to take place from December 21 to 24 in Mochudi.

Speaking at the launch of the football tournament, one of the organisers, Sugar Molefhe said preparations were going well adding that this year's tournament promises to be even bigger and better.

He said the event was part of the holiday festivities and would bring together six Kgatleng regional football association teams, four social club teams, four junior boys teams, four women's teams and two legends teams for the four-day tournament to be hosted at Mochudi Rovers Grounds.

Mochudi Rovers being the defending champions, Molefhe said would battle it out with Eastern Tigers, Mahrio Fighters, Bokaa United, Modipane United and Mochudi Atlanta Chiefs in the main draw for this year's main prize.

"Prize money for the winning team is P4 000 and P3 000 for the runner-up," he said.

He said they had once again partnered with Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund as the main sponsor of the tournament to the tune of P29 000 and the funds would go towards team prize moneys, teams' appearance fees as well as medals and trophies.

"MVA Fund continues to partner with the event to raise awareness about road safety over the festive period and we are honored to work with them," stated Molefhe.

He said practicing safety on the roads as football supporters and teams could curb the number of injuries and fatalities caused by road accidents.

Since football involves travel, Molefhe said raising awareness on road safety was a crucial task that they had taken on as the organisers of KAFS.

In the past, he said after football games car accidents involving players and fans were quite common and this deeply concerned them.

"This is also our way of participating and supporting the 60 days of action against crime and road safety," he noted.

This year's theme for the campaign, Life is Not a Car Part, means that unlike a car part, the life of a person cannot be replaced once lost or damaged. Recently, organisers in partnership with the Department of Road Transport and Safety, Mochudi police and MVA sensitised drivers on the dangers of bad driving and checked cars for road worthiness.

Molefhe applauded other sponsors such as Earth Vitamins, Galaxy Still Water, Leru Property, Delight Tent Hire, DMH Images and Boi's Agric Shop for supporting them.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs legends manager, Joseph Ntshole indicated in an interview that it was an honour for them to be able to participate in the campaign as veterans of the sport while the newly elected Kgatleng District Council chairperson, Daniel Molokwe noted that it was a delight to see members of the community showing interest in the safety and wellbeing of fellow citizens and that the road safety awareness campaign was a much needed initiative with the festive season approaching.

He said sport was an important extra-curricular activity that had proven to be a means of earning a living for those gifted in it, and as such, should be taken seriously.

Molokwe said sport was a unifying factor around the world and called on the community to enjoy the football matches and support their favourite teams, exercising caution, responsibility and love towards each other.

"At the end of the day it is sport and people will be competing, there will be winners and losers. Those that will win and lose, I urge you to show humility, good sportsmanship and unity even though you would be representing opposing teams," he said.

The boys' teams set to compete are Umlilo Soccer Academy, Eastern Pirates, Real Masters and Gaborone United.

The women's teams, include Blackburn, Eastern Pirates, Umlilo Soccer Academy and Prisons and the legends teams comprise Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Unia Flamengo Desportos.

Social clubs expected to take part include, Mochville SC, Lovestreet SC, Lerole la Tsie and Lorako SC.

Source : BOPA