South Africa: EFF Conference - Malema Calls On 'Left Forces' to Unite and Defend SOEs

Newly reelected EFF leader Julius Malema has called on all "left forces" to join hands in defence of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Malema and the newly-elected top six addressed the media on Sunday during the party's second National People's Assembly at Nasrec.

"Imagine a march of the EFF, Numsa, AMCU AND Saftu? Let us come together. 2020 is going to be a year of action. The left forces (should) unite at the picket lines. The first one to defend is Eskom.

"No one is going to sell Eskom under our watch. We call on anyone to join us in defence of the SOEs," he said.

Malema praised Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for being a man of stature and principle, but called for consistency from the courts and the equal treatment of all cases.

"Once the Constitutional Court can take political sides, we are gone as a country. If that happens, I am going to Mozambique. We are carried by Constitutional Court. The state that enjoys some credibility is the judiciary.

"If the judiciary is going to play in politics, we are gone. We are not going to be scared to criticise judgments that look suspicious," he said.

