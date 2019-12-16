South Africa: Police Recover Two Illegal Firearms and a Hijacked Motor Vehicle in Soweto, and a Third Firearm in Alexandra With the Arrest of a Suspected Armed Robber

press release

Members of the West Rand K9 unit were in pursuit of a hijacked vehicle on Sunday morning, 15 December 2019 when they spotted the said vehicle near Jabulani Hostel in Soweto.

As police approached the vehicle, four suspects allegedly jumped out and fled. The two officers apprehended two of the suspects and in the process, recovered two illegal firearms, one of which has since been confirmed as a gas pistol.

The two suspects will be charged with possession of hijacked vehicle and possession of illegal firearms; while police have launched a manhunt for the other two suspects who managed to evade arrest.

While Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has commended the members for the arrest and recovery of the illegal firearms, the Commissioner has also condemned the threats of violence against the police by some community members who were in the vicinity where the arrests and recovery took place.

"Our communities are urged to collaborate with the police and report crime and suspicious activities by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or by giving tip-offs on the newly launched MySAPS app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone" said the Commissioner, calling for stronger and healthier relations between the police and the communities.

In the meantime in a separate operation on Sunday morning, police operationalised information about a group accused of being behind armed robberies in and around the Alexandra area. One suspect was arrested in Bramley and he was found in possession of an illegal firearm.