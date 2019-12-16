South Africa: ANC Councillor in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Arrested for Allegedly Defrauding Survivors of Shack Fire

15 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

An ANC councillor in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a family who had just lost three of their own in a shack fire.

According to the Hawks, the councillor, Roseline Vitbooi offered to assist the Magopeni family, who had three of their members die after being trapped inside a burning shack on July 3, 2017 in East London.

"Vitbooi then allegedly submitted an application to the municipality and requested an amount of R10 000 which would be used to assist the family with funeral costs," Hawks spokesperson said Captain Anelisa Ngcakani said in a statement.

"The municipality approved the application on the July 13, 2017 and paid the amount into the affected family's bank account."

"It is further alleged that the councillor then ordered the family to hand over half of the money to her, an instruction they complied with."

Vitbooi, who is an ANC councillor in ward 10 according to the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality website, made her first appearance in the East London Magistrate's court on Friday on a charge of fraud.

She was arrested on Friday by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit.

Vitbooi was released on warning and the matter has been postponed to January 13, 2020.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

