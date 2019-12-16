South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Business Robbery - King Williams Town

press release

Two suspects, both 38 years old, were arrested for Business Robbery yesterday at Cathcart Road, King Williams Town.

The arrest comes after Police were doing blue lamp patrols on the CBD. They were so vigilant in that they noticed a man walking on the roof of one of the retail shops in town. When the suspect saw Police he ran away and Police gave chase and immediately arrested him. Through thorough investigation Police arrested the other suspect in action inside the shop. They were both charged for Business Robbery and will appear at King Williams Town Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The Cluster Commander, Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga commended the members for their vigilance when patrolling and also thanked them that the suspect was caught in action inside the shop. He encouraged them to continue with blue lamps patrols as part of our crime prevention strategy in the fight against crime.