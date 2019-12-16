Botswana: Annual Maun Spin Fiesta On Cards

Maun — Botswana Spin Masters will host the annual Maun Spin Fiesta on December 22.

The club's chairperson, Thuso Mudongo told a press conference recently that the event was expected to diversify Maun economy and tourism.

Mudongo said the club, which affiliates to Botswana Motor Sport, was formed in 2016 with the aim of elevating car spinning in the country.

The event, he said would feature all spinning vehicles services including tyre changes and printing of merchandise, which would be done by locals as a move to empower local communities and youth entrepreneurs in Maun.

Mudongo said this year's event would also provide a platform for spinning experts to exchange skills with the youth as well as sensitise the community on road use to reduce accidents.

He also pointed out that to ensure safety, the club had officials such as fire marshals, medics, field marshals and environmental stewards to ensure professionalism in car spinning.

On the other hand, the club's additional member, Thato Shumbane said the Maun Spin Fiesta event started in 2018.

Shumbane said the first event made a loss because they did not have enough sponsors, but he was optimistic that this year's event would be successful since they had sponsors on board which include, among others, Ngami Toyota, Supa Quick and MVA Fund.

Nevertheless, Shumbane appealed for assistance from different stakeholders in form of benchmarking opportunities so that they could grow the sport to professional and international standards.

He pointed out that their officials needed to be trained and certified in order to officiate in international competitions.

"We also want drivers and their crews to be trained on using modern techniques of modifying cars to be relevant to the current times. We also need assistance in drafting regulations of the sport to that of international standards," he said.

Source : BOPA