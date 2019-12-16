South Africa: Man Arrested for Murder of His Girlfriend

15 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Graaff- Reinet Police arrested a 31-year-old man for alleged murder of his 26-year-old girlfriend. It is alleged that the 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Saturday, 14 December 2019 at about l6:00, at her home at Vrygronde, Umasizakhe in Graaff Reinet.

The motive for the murder is unknown and it is not clear. The Victim and the Suspect were in a Relationship. The deceased was identified as Charmaine Barendse. The suspect will appear before the Graaff- Reinet Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 facing a murder charge.

Graaff Reinet Cluster Commander, Brigadier Rudolph Adolph was shocked that a man who is supposed to be in a relationship with this woman is the one who is implicated in her murder. Brigadier Rudolph Adolph congratulates Graaff Reinet Police for their swift actions resulting in the arrest of the suspect.

