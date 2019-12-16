Kenya Police Arrest Somalia National With Fake U.S.$15 Million

14 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A Somali national has been charged in a Nairobi court for being in possession of fake cash amounting to $15.6 M. Yasin Ahmed Osman was accused of having the counterfeit money in denominations of $100 at a rented apartment in Pangani, Nairobi. Osman was also accused of being unlawfully present in Kenya.

