Burundi/Somalia: Somalia Inches Closer to CECAFA Semis With Victory Over Burundi

14 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia one step closer to CECAFA senior Challenge Cup semis after defeating Burundi 1-0

Somalia has got one step closer to writing a history after Ocean Stars have defeated Burundian rivals 1-0 in their 3rd group stage match, but last for Burundians during a competitive game at Startimes Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Omar Abdullahi Mohamed netted the golden goal for Somalia just five minutes to the end of the first half of the match which attracted large crowds of Somali fans. With their victory, Somalia now have four points and will face Eritrea in their last group stage match on Sunday 15th December at 13:30hrs east Africa time. Eritrea have six points meaning that it will be do or die for Somalia as the only option for them is to defeat Eritrea to ensure their place in the semi-finals if Djibouti draws with Uganda or lose to them.

