press release

Maletswai Police are seeking the assistance from members of the public to locate the whereabouts of Sandra Relebohile Motsi. She was last seen on last week Saturday 07 December 2019 around 18:00.

She is tall, slender and light in complexion, she was wearing a black Jean and a white track top.

Anyone with Information must please not hesitate to contact any Police Station or phone toll free 0800 10111 or the investigating officer, D/Cst Ntantiso on 079 5203421 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.