Sudan: Sovereign Council President Chairs Meeting On Security Situation

14 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 14-12-2019 (SUNA) -The President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen Abdul Fatah Al Burhan, on Friday chaired a meeting that brought together the chief of Staff of the armed forces, the Director General of the Police Force, the Director General of the General Intelligence Service and the Acting Commander General of the Rapid Support Forces

The meeting , held late Friday evening, reviewed the overall security situation in the country and was assured about the stability of the security situation in the country. The meeting also reviewed the announcement made by some party about staging a procession on Saturday.

The meeting approved the plans put in place by the regular forces to secure and protect the strategic and vital establishments in the country.

The meeting called on people to adhere to peaceful expression and to preserve both public and private properties.

The meeting also reaffirmed that all regular forces discharge their duties in promptly dealing with breaches and all aspects of violence and to take precautionary measures to prevent occurrence of breaches and violations.

The meeting has also underlined the need to preserve the gains of the December revolution and that the regular forces will remain united and work as a team for the prevalence of security and stability until the country cross the transitional period to the shores of sustainable peace and peaceful exchange of power.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

