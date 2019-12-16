Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Execution of Aid Workers By Boko Haram

Photo: VOA News
Map of Nigeria showing the location of Bama and Maidiguri, in Borno State.
14 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the execution of four aid workers by Boko Haram terrorists in North-eastern Nigeria.

He said the defeat of evil by good is inevitable, no matter the pyrrhic victory evildoers seem to win.

The president said this in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, in Abuja on Saturday.

He expressed sadness over the development and commiserated with the family and loved ones of the aid workers.

The aid workers were abducted near Damasak, Borno State, in July and were held by the insurgents in spite of efforts to secure their release.

The terrorists said the workers were killed after a breakdown of negotiations with the government.

"Evil will always be defeated by good at the end of the day. Whatever seeming victory evil records, eventually rebounds on the evildoer.

"We are resolved to beat evil in this land, and we remain unrelenting till we achieve it," the president said.

He urged all insurgents to lay down their arms and rejoin decent humanity. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
