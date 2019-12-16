Nigeria: Aid Workers' Execution a Sad Moment for Humanitarian Community - UN

Photo: VOA News
Map of Nigeria showing the location of Bama and Maidiguri, in Borno State.
14 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The execution of four aid workers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State was a sad moment for Nigeria and the humanitarian workers across the world, a United Nations official said on Saturday.

The executed men were amongst the six aid workers abducted by the terrorists on July 26 when their convoy was attacked near Damasak, Mobbar local government area of the state.

They were working on a health project implemented by the Action Against Hunger, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that helps malnourished children and provides communities with access to safe water and sustainable solutions to hunger.

Edward Kallon, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, in a statement expressed sadness at the aid workers' execution by the terrorists.

He said: "I am deeply saddened and outraged by the news of the tragic killing of four aid workers who were held captive by armed groups for almost five months.

"My thoughts go to their families, friends, and colleagues who are enduring unspeakable pain and hardship."

"I plead for the immediate release of Grace Taku, the only woman who was in the ACF team, and whose whereabouts remain unknown.

"I also call for the immediate release of Alice Loksha, a nurse and a mother, who was abducted during an attack in Rann in March 2018.

"This is another sad day for the people of Nigeria and the humanitarian community supporting them.

"These colleagues were devoting their lives to helping the most vulnerable communities in Borno State. Despite the risks, they were driven by the values of solidarity and humanity."

"The United Nations and NGO partners in Nigeria are working to bring vital assistance to over seven million people in the crisis-affected states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe.

"They are increasingly the target of violent attacks. Seven aid workers have been killed since the beginning of the year, amongst 26 UN and NGO workers having lost their lives in the conflict since 2011.

"Violence against humanitarian actors jeopardizes access to much-needed assistance for people affected by the armed conflict.

"I renew the call for all armed actors to respect the principles of humanity, neutrality, independence, and impartiality which guide humanitarian assistance, and to ensure the protection of aid workers."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Aid Workers Killing a Sad Moment for Humanitarian Community - UN
Boko Haram Kills Aid Worker in Nigeria
Kidnapped Nigerian Aid Worker Pleads For Her Life in New Video
Six Aid Workers Missing After Attack on Convoy in Nigeria
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.