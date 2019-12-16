South Africa: EFF Conference - the 'General' Removed, but Members Remain Concerned About Security Guards

15 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

EFF members have raised their concerns with the party's leadership following a scuffle that broke out on Saturday night between security guards known as "defenders of the revolution" (DOR) and party members.

The EFF members, who were speaking at the party's plenary session on Sunday morning, were complaining about a scuffle which left some delegates injured and which required them to be taken to hospital.

Delegates also raised concerns about the head of the DOR, known as "General", who allegedly wears a balaclava to cover his face. A member told the conference that they were happy to hear that he had been removed following Saturday night's incident.

It is alleged that some delegates were assaulted and later pepper spray was used on them.

"Thank you president for dealing with General. But, we still need security for order. Now we are more than 3 180. To control ourselves without being controlled by security or whatsoever. But, our request is for those people to get proper training so that they can know that we are not animals and even criminals," said the female member.

Another member complained about the issue of DOR members not being subjected to proper training on how to handle people.

Malema said once people see that there is no security, things could get out of hand.

"Let us not be excited and emotional. We are dealing with the issues of the DOR. In the rallies, without DOR, I don't even think this leadership will have the capacity to go around the stadium greeting you. Without them, there is no marshal who can do that.

"I know that, I was a marshal myself. When Mandela came to Polokwane, I was 13 or 14 and were told to do a human chain. When Mandela passed me, I left the human chain, touched Mandela and went home. There is a difference between marshals and security.

"If you are going to guard the event with marshals, you will have yourselves to blame. The issue of last night, I have apologised about it and our comrades are receiving medical treatment."

Malema added that newly elected and former leaders had gone to hospital to check on the injured members.

"They stayed there making sure every delegate is attended to. We have not abandoned you and we have not instructed anyone to treat you like that. We will look after you until we deliver you at home safe. Your safety is our responsibility.

"We want you to be safe. We don't want you to be harassed by anyone including security. General is the head. When you say the DOR are crazy people, they are following the head. If the head is sick, the whole body will be sick."

He urged party members not to get "emotional".

"You are very angry and I am angry myself. Last night, when I received these news I was very angry with what happened to them because I knew that the enemy agents are waiting for such a small incident then they will be on top of us.

"You don't want to give them an opportunity to be more on us. Don't allow the enemy to come in between you and the people who have made this conference a success," Malema said.

