Tanzania: Condolences Pour in for Passed On Mzee Akilimali

YOUNG Africans suffered a blow yesterday, following the death of club's fanatic supporter and devoted member, Mzee Ibrahim Akilimali.

The veteran member, who also served as Secretary of Yanga Elders' Committee, passed away early yesterday in Bagamoyo, Coast region after battling with long illness.

According to a statement released by Yanga in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the late Mzee Akilimali who passed away at the Bagamoyo District Hospital after long illness will be laid to rest evening at the Kwa Mtogole cemetery in Tandale, Dar es Salaam today.

Condolences have continued to pour in for the deceased outspoken Yanga elder, who got his membership in 1972.

The messages of condolences are pouring in from sports fraternity to the family of the late Akilimali and Yanga.

Yanga Chairman Mshindo Msolla sent the condolence message to the late Akilimali's family and relative.

He said that the death of Mzee Akilimali is a blow to the club as his service and support was still needed.

Simba SC through their Head of Information and Communications, Haji Manara wrote in his Instagram page account, 'The legendary in country's football fraternity, our father and Yanga Elders' Committee Secretary, Ibrahim Akilimali has gone, my condolence to the bereaved family and Yanga members," The deceased once attempted to vie for the club's top leadership post.

Mzee Akilimali was born in Kigoma region before moving to Dar es Salaam in 1966, where he was employed as a porter at the Dar es Salaam port.