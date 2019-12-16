Tanzania: Condolences Pour in for Passed On Mzee Akilimali

15 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

YOUNG Africans suffered a blow yesterday, following the death of club's fanatic supporter and devoted member, Mzee Ibrahim Akilimali.

The veteran member, who also served as Secretary of Yanga Elders' Committee, passed away early yesterday in Bagamoyo, Coast region after battling with long illness.

According to a statement released by Yanga in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the late Mzee Akilimali who passed away at the Bagamoyo District Hospital after long illness will be laid to rest evening at the Kwa Mtogole cemetery in Tandale, Dar es Salaam today.

Condolences have continued to pour in for the deceased outspoken Yanga elder, who got his membership in 1972.

The messages of condolences are pouring in from sports fraternity to the family of the late Akilimali and Yanga.

Yanga Chairman Mshindo Msolla sent the condolence message to the late Akilimali's family and relative.

He said that the death of Mzee Akilimali is a blow to the club as his service and support was still needed.

Simba SC through their Head of Information and Communications, Haji Manara wrote in his Instagram page account, 'The legendary in country's football fraternity, our father and Yanga Elders' Committee Secretary, Ibrahim Akilimali has gone, my condolence to the bereaved family and Yanga members," The deceased once attempted to vie for the club's top leadership post.

Mzee Akilimali was born in Kigoma region before moving to Dar es Salaam in 1966, where he was employed as a porter at the Dar es Salaam port.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.