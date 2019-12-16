South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested and Bicycles Seized That Were Stolen From a School

15 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

It is alleged that on 03 December 2019, thieves broke into a high school at Elandslaagte near Ladysmith and stole 43 bicycles. Entry was gained through a window that was forced opened. A case of burglary was opened at Elandslaagte SAPS for investigation.

Yesterday detectives investigating the case acted on intelligence with regards to the suspects involved in the burglary. Their investigations led them to Emathondwane, an area situated at Driefontein in Ladysmith. Three suspects aged between 19 and 20 were placed under arrest after they were found in possession of stolen bicycles.

A total of 18 bicycles were recovered by the police officers. Detectives are still following up on leads with regards to the remaining suspects and more arrests are imminent. The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrates Court on 17 December 2019.

"These bicycles were meant for school children to help them get to and from school more easily. It is quite disturbing to find that there are heartless criminals out there who are willing to rob our children of such an opportunity. This arrest is once again testimony that our police officers will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that criminals are brought to book," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

