Somalia: Kenyan Army Launches Manhunt Along Somalia Border

14 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenyan security forces launched counter-terrorism operations along the Somali border following a recent Al-Shabaab attack on a passenger bus outside Wajir county.

The operation is aimed at preventing more attacks by al-Shabaab fighters, according to the Kenyan army officers who said they are trying to make the border more safer.

Reports said the ongoing Kenyan military operations have affected the movement of civilians along the border.

Al-Shabaab has carried out several attacks in North Eastern Kenya, most recently in Wajir town, where more than 10, including Kenyan police officers, were killed in the bus attack.

