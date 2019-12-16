Somalia: International Community Welcome Agreement Over Galmudug Election

14 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

International Community has called on stakeholders to jointly work on the process form inclusive government in Galmudug State.

In a statement, Somalia's international partners welcomed the statements by the Federal Government of Somalia and the leadership of Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a (ASWJ) issued on 12 December.

"We appreciate the tireless efforts made by the Federal Government of Somalia, ASWJ leadership and other concerned stakeholders to resolve points of difference through dialogue and compromise," the statement reads in part.

The partners encouraged all concerned to continue their efforts and underscore the importance of an inclusive process that reflects the aspirations of all the communities of Galmudug, and that results in a fair, credible and transparent outcome that is acceptable to the people of Galmudug

"We believe this is an important step towards establishing a unified and stable administration in Galmudug, which will be essential in order to advance Somalia's national priorities for 2020," the international community said.

.The statement jointly by African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Canada, Denmark, European Union, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Italy, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United Nations and United States.

