Ghana: Kurt Meets FIFA Boss in Switzerland

14 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt E. S. Okraku, has held a fruitful meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the headquarters of FIFA in Switzerland.

The fruitful meeting, held at the instance of the FIFA President, touched on wide range of issues on Ghana football including administration, refereeing, coaching, finance and logistics.

In his congratulatory message to Mr Okraku, following his election as GFA President in October, the FIFA President extended an invitation to the newly-elected GFA President to visit the Home of Football in Switzerland for a discussion on the development of Ghana football.

Thursday's meeting was a response to the invitation and it has set the tone for strengthening of relationship between the GFA and FIFA.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.