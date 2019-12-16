Ghana: 500 New Employees Inducted Into Civil Service

A total of 500 new employees have been inducted into the Ghana Civil Service (GCS) in Accra, yesterday.

The ceremony climaxed a week orientation for the new employees who were posted to various government agencies nationwide.

The Head of Civil Service, Nana Agyekum-Dwamena said the fundamental responsibility of the service was to serve every government, regardless of one's political affiliation with loyalty, truthfulness, genuineness, diligence and excellence.

He advised the new employees to exhibit good attitude, be punctual and non- partisan saying, "your allegiance is to the state and not any political party."

According to him, the new employees were taken through training on ethical leadership, civil service law and appraisal performance to have a good understanding of the service.

"People may have the qualification and skills but it is important that they have the right attitude and to encourage them that, despite their position at work, they are leaders," he added.

Nana Agyekum-Dwamena urged them not to relay information to others when they are not mandated to do so as government implements the Right to Information (RTI) law next year.

"Seek clarification and be sure you are mandated to provide certain information before you do so," he noted.

Nana Agyekum-Dwamena asked them to actively participate in the writing of handing over notes for the service and in taking records.

He admonished them to desist from other forms of corrupt practices and acts that had the tendency of bringing the service into disrepute.

The new employees swore the official, secrecy and allegiance oaths, administered by Justice (rtd) Constance Rose Owusu , the Chairman of the Civil Service Council of Ghana.