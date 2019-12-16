Ghana: Takoradi Boxing extravaganza fixed for Dec. 28

14 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Takoradi Boxing Extravaganza is scheduled for December 28 and January 1 at the PZ Market Circle and Effiakuma in Takoradi in the Western region respectively.

Organised by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) under the auspices of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in collaboration with Regional Coordinating Council, the event is aimed at discovering and nurturing boxing talents within the region.

The event is also a recruitment exercise for the formation of two boxing clubs in the region - the Amanful Boxing Club and the Ampezzo Boxing Club.

According to the Western Regional GBA President, Mr Twintoh Walker, the event would help revive the falling standards of boxing in the region.

He added that, the establishment of boxing clubs within the region formed part of preparations ahead of the Western Region Amateur Boxing League dubbed 'WESTABOLG' slated for next year.

"There are many boxing talents in the Western region and efforts must be made to discover and nurture those talents for the country," he stated.

When properly nurtured, the talents he saidwould win laurels both at the national and international stages for the country.

"It is an undeniable fact that boxing is the only sporting discipline that has brought more laurels to Ghana as compared to any other sporting discipline in which the country has ever invested," he stated.

He called on stakeholders and the public to come on board and support the programme to be successful as they hope to maintain the event for subsequent years.

Dignitaries within the region and beyond including the Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi, Mr Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, are expected to be at the event.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.