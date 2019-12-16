Ghana: Takoradi Boxing extravaganza fixed for Dec. 28

The Takoradi Boxing Extravaganza is scheduled for December 28 and January 1 at the PZ Market Circle and Effiakuma in Takoradi in the Western region respectively.

Organised by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) under the auspices of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in collaboration with Regional Coordinating Council, the event is aimed at discovering and nurturing boxing talents within the region.

The event is also a recruitment exercise for the formation of two boxing clubs in the region - the Amanful Boxing Club and the Ampezzo Boxing Club.

According to the Western Regional GBA President, Mr Twintoh Walker, the event would help revive the falling standards of boxing in the region.

He added that, the establishment of boxing clubs within the region formed part of preparations ahead of the Western Region Amateur Boxing League dubbed 'WESTABOLG' slated for next year.

"There are many boxing talents in the Western region and efforts must be made to discover and nurture those talents for the country," he stated.

When properly nurtured, the talents he saidwould win laurels both at the national and international stages for the country.

"It is an undeniable fact that boxing is the only sporting discipline that has brought more laurels to Ghana as compared to any other sporting discipline in which the country has ever invested," he stated.

He called on stakeholders and the public to come on board and support the programme to be successful as they hope to maintain the event for subsequent years.

Dignitaries within the region and beyond including the Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi, Mr Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, are expected to be at the event.