Ghana: Street Academy Children Experience Banking At Barclays

14 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Operations team of Barclays Bank has given less fortunate children from the Street Academy a reason to dream big by giving them an experience of working in a bank.

The children, who probably have never stepped foot in a banking hall, were given the opportunity to spend the day at various departments observing and interacting with employees.

While at the Barclays head office, they were also taken through some basic banking tips and products to enhance their knowledge in banking activities.

In addition, they were exposed to how some banking services such as International Transfers, Digital Banking and ATMs work.

Speaking to the children, Mr Michael Mensah-Baah, Chief Operating Officer, Barclays Bank, inspired them to dream big, remain focused, work hard to achieve their dreams and also create a positive impact in their communities.

Mr Mensah-Baah noted that he believed "this opportunity will provide the children with a unique learning experience, shape their dreams and raise their aspirations for the future. As we transition to Absa, we will continue building a sustainable and viable business that is at the fore front of helping shape our society."

"As a bank with an African heartbeat, we are committed to being a force for good in our communities by creating and sharing tangible values. Over the years, our social impact has been in diverse areas such as empowering the youth and equipping them with the right skills through our ReadytoWork and Tertiary Scholarship programmes," he added.

The job shadow programme saw the leadership and employees of the operations function opening up their everyday banking activities to the Street Academy children.

Apart from the exposure, the employees engaged the children in other activities such as bead making, drawing and craftwork to stimulate their creativity.

