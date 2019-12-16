Ghana: Use Tax Payers' Money Judiciously to Improve Local Economy - Ato Arthur

The Head of Local Government Service (LGS), Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has charged administrative officers of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure that tax payers' money are used judiciously to improve the local economy.

"Let professionalism be paramount in the day to day discharge of your duties as administrators. Ensure that the system is working and that, it reflects in the output. Do not compromise on the ethics of the profession," he said.

Dr Arthur gave the advice in a speech read on his behalf at the second annual conference of the Ghana Association of Local Government Service Administrative Officers (GALGA) in Accra yesterday.

The conference on the theme: "Driving quality service delivery to the citizenry at the local level: the role of the local government administrator" gathered administrative officers from MMDAs across the country.

The head of the LGS, observed the need for continuous capacity building for administrators to deliver quality, efficient public service to improve standards of living among of the people.

He indicated the service's resolve to advance the training of its staff as part of ongoing reforms in the sector saying, "The service has started rolling out series of training for various classes.

"That of the internal audit has been completed and very soon that of the administrative class would come off. I encourage you all to take advantage of the training to acquire some new knowledge to enhance your work," he advised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, in a welcome address expressed concern over the declining standards in the local government service, particularly among administrators reflecting in errors seen in letters, minutes and reports received at the assemblies.

He also cited the continuous allegations of financial impropriety often captured in the Auditor General's report which mirrors the level of apathy by administrators at the assemblies and further denigrates public confidence in the local governance system.

"We should together find ways of blocking the numerous leakages in the financial administration of the various assemblies. It is time officers are made to account for their stewardship and the appropriate sanctions imposed on the culprits," Mr Ashitey stated.

The Minister urged the officers to exhibit a high sense of commitment, dedication, self-discipline and professionalism as they guard against all acts that "culminate in giving you a sinking image."

President of GALGA, Mr Oliver Opoku Yeboah, admitted that excellent service delivery at the local level could only thrive on the ability to "train, empower and reward the employee."

He implored his colleagues to refrain from all lackadaisical attitude towards "our work that has rendered some of us redundant at our various MMDAs.

"We should imbibe the ethics and canons of the local government service in our work and be on top of any task assigned us," Mr Yeboah said.