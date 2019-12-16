South Africa: Four Firearms Sized and Three Men Detained for Murder and Robbery

15 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
The Ilembe Cluster Task Team together with Nsuze detectives embarked on a two-day operation following up on an investigation into a house robbery and murder. The incident occurred earlier this month in Nsuze and resulted in firearms and cash being stolen.

The operation began on 12 December and ended on 13 December 2019. Investigations led the team to Muden where they swooped on three homesteads at Elangeni. A search was conducted and three suspects aged between 19 and 23 were arrested at their respective homesteads.

The men were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and 48 rounds of ammunition. A total of four firearms including a rifle was seized from the suspects. Police also seized R7900-00 in cash from one of the men. All three suspects are expected to appear in the Greytown Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 17 December 2019.

Their arrests follows an incident that occurred on 10 December 2019 at Chibini in Nsuze. Four armed men entered the house and opened fire on occupants of the house resulting in Mandlenkosi Nzaca (58) being fatally wounded. The men stole an undisclosed amount of cash and three firearms before fleeing the scene. Charges of murder and robbery were opened at the Nsuze police station for further investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the commitment and dedication that was displayed during the course of the investigation of this case. "The arrest of the three suspects in this case proves that our police officers will not rest until the perpetrators of crimes are brought to book. During our Safer Festive Season operations we have intensified our efforts to place wanted suspects behind bars where they will remain over Christmas and New Year," he said.

